Perry County rescue halts animal intake for first time in more than a decade

The Perry County animal rescue is out of room for the first time in 15 years, highlighting ongoing capacity problems at shelters across Pa.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Perry County Animal Rescue in Tuscarora Township, Perry County has run out of room for animals for the first time in more than a decade.

"This is not normal. I mean we could probably fill up here four times over if we had the room to do that, which of course we don’t. It's very overwhelming." said Paula Current, the director at Perry County Animal Rescue.

Since it first opened its doors in 2009, the rescue has never had to halt its intake of animals. However, due to an influx of calls for stray and surrendered animals, they no longer have the capacity to take any more under their care.

"It’s worse than normal," said Current. "We cannot take anymore."

At full capacity, there are more than 65 dogs and cats in the rescue's care, which is taking its toll both emotionally and financially.

"It’s stressful for everybody. For the animals and the people all the way around," said Current. "And of course [there are] financial issues between vet bills going up and having to buy food. It’s every aspect of it is impacting everything."

The challenges the Perry County Animal Rescue faces is highlighting a capacity problem that rescues across south-central Pa. and beyond are experiencing. They attribute it to a variety of factors including effects from the pandemic and the ongoing summer travel season.

"It’s not just us. Every rescue shelter is having the same issue. I mean it’s crazy," said Current. "I have had people calling from up near New York to surrender pets, out toward Pittsburgh, I had somebody from Delaware call. It’s everywhere. They say, ‘Everybody I call is full.’ Yes, we are too."

On top of adoptions, the rescue says its biggest need is volunteers and foster homes.

"You can share your love and your time with them while you’re here," said Current. "They need that. They need us just as much as we need them so share that love."

If you are thinking of adopting, the rescue stresses an important message they say is often forgotten and has led to the ongoing problem.

"Make sure you realize this is a commitment for a lifetime," said Current. "It’s not 'I’ll help now' and change your mind later. It’s a commitment."