Lottery ticket worth $100,000 sold in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 22.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials revealed today that a Franklin County retailer sold a Powerball ticket with a large payout.

Money Saver Discount, located at 36 South Main St. in Chambersburg, sold the ticket worth $100,000 for Monday's drawing. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Officials said the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 16-30-31-54-68, and the red Powerball® 1 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.