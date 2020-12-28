Officials identify man killed Saturday in Lancaster fire

LANCASTER, Pa. — Fire officials have released the identity of the 33-year-old Lancaster man killed Saturday in a fire on the 500 block of Beaver Street.
Luis Diaz-Ortiz was killed in the fire, which fire officials say was determined to be accidental.
The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire determined the early morning blaze originated in the first-floor kitchen of the rowhome. Investigators found electric extension cords and a power strip present where the fire originated.
The estimated damage is $75,000, officials say.
The fire origin and cause were jointly investigated by the Lancaster City Fire Marshal Division, Lancaster City Bureau of Police, and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire reminds everyone:
- The improper use of a power strip can cause safety issues, such as creating a potential electrical failure and/or a possible fire hazard. A common example of using power strips unsafely is when they are “daisy chained” together.
- Safe solutions should be to replace a power strip with a power cord of adequate length to reach an outlet, move equipment needing electrical power closer to existing outlets, choose an appropriate kind of power strip that will meet the electrical power needs, and if possible, add more electrical outlets to meet the electrical power needs.
- Emphasis should be placed on safety when using a power strip or extension cords. Every consumer should follow the intended use per the manufacturer’s instructions, regulations, and standards according to OSHA, NFPA, and UL.
- For more information on the safe use of power strips and extension cords, please contact the Fire Marshal Division at 717-291-4869.