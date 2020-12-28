Officials identify man killed Saturday in Lancaster fire

Luis Diaz-Ortiz, 33, died in the early morning blaze on the 500 block of Beaver Street, the Lancaster Bureau of Fire said. The cause of the fire was accidental.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire determined the early morning blaze originated in the first-floor kitchen of the rowhome. Investigators found electric extension cords and a power strip present where the fire originated.

The estimated damage is $75,000, officials say.

The fire origin and cause were jointly investigated by the Lancaster City Fire Marshal Division, Lancaster City Bureau of Police, and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals.

