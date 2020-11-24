New traffic roundabout will open soon in Warwick Township, Lancaster County; here are the rules of the road

The new traffic circle connects Rothsville Road, Clay Road and the future Sixth Street extension on the outskirts of Lititz. It will be open soon.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A new traffic roundabout in Warwick Township is scheduled to open soon, and Northern Lancaster County Regional Police on Tuesday issued a reminder to drivers about the roundabout rules of the road.

The traffic circle is located at Rothsville Road, Clay Road, and the future Sixth Street. For now, the Sixth Street extension will remain closed until the road construction is finished, but the remain access roads will be open soon, police say.

PennDOT has published a pamphlet that explains the construction and the rules of the road so that drivers can negotiate the new traffic circle safely, according to police.

But the two most important rules to remember, according to police, are:

Traffic in the roundabout has the right of way