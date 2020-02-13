'Total chaos': Many say York County intersection needs to be changed, but how?

PennDOT and York county debate the best fix for problem intersection in Wrightsville

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The owner of Impressions hair salon describes it as ‘total chaos.’

The Wrightsville intersection that sits right outside of her shop is a 5-way epicenter of confusion with drivers not knowing where to turn, when to turn, or how to see oncoming traffic, she claims.

York County’s Planning Commission agrees the traffic where several roads meet at Hellam, Second, and Route 462 near Veterans Memorial Bridge, is a problem. But, the Commission and PennDOT are still discussing the best way to fix the traffic flow.

The two solutions being considered are adding either a traffic light or a roundabout.

PennDOT will be holding a public meeting to discuss the intersection improvements and improvements planned for the Veterans Memorial Bridge. That meeting will likely take place next month.