Millersville University's spring semester will include monthly breaks to 'relax and recharge,' president says

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University President Dr. Daniel A. Wubah announced Thursday that the school's spring semester will include monthly breaks where no classes will occur so that students and staff can "relax and recharge" during the semester.

The semester will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 20, Wubah said. There will then be breaks on Monday, Feb. 15, Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday and Friday April 1-2.

The last instructional day of the semester will be Monday, May 3, and finals will be held from May 4 through May 7.

"As a result of feedback from our community and based on my discussions with our senior leadership team, we are going to revise our spring semester schedule to incorporate monthly breaks when no classes will occur," Wubah said in a letter to the MU community. "This decision is based on numerous conversations with faculty, staff and students and recognizes the need for opportunities to relax and recharge during the semester."

Millersville had previously announced that face-to-face instruction for the fall semester will conclude on Nov. 20. The final two weeks of classes will resume remotely on Nov. 30, at the conclusion of Thanksgiving Break.