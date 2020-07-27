Continued rise in COVID-19 cases prompts Millersville University to adjust fall semester plans

The school will switch from its planned face-to-face instruction to remote learning for 80 percent of its classes, president Daniel A. Mubah said Monday

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Due to the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, Millersville University announced a change in plans for the upcoming fall semester, switching to a format that will offer remote instruction for 80 percent of its classes, according to university president Daniel A. Wubah.

Initially, the school announced it would begin face-to-face instruction on August 24. Classes were expected to run through Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 20, with the remaining two weeks of the semester -- including finals -- being held remotely.

Now, according to Wubah, the university will offer an "online/remote modality" in which 80 percent of the class instruction will be done remotely.

"This approach may include synchronous teaching and learning where students are required to be present on specific dates and times, and/or asynchronous teaching and learning where students have the flexibility to enter the course when they are able," Wubah said. "Most experiential courses requiring student participation on campus, including science and engineering labs; performing, visual or studio arts; and clinical, field and student teaching placements, will be offered in face-to-face and/or hybrid modalities.

"This approach will further decrease population density on campus and assist us in making our safety and mitigation efforts more effective."

Wubah said campus housing will remain open, but will use a one-student, one-bedroom approach in residence halls to "prioritize the health and safety of our students by helping provide adequate social distancing."

This approach, Wubah said, means the university will have to limit the number of students it can accommodate for on-campus housing.

"We are therefore offering the opportunity to cancel your housing contract to those students who planned on living in The Villages, Shenks Hall or Reighard Hall," he said.

Students who wish to cancel their housing contracts have until August 4 to do so, Wubah said.