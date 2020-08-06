Police in Lancaster County seek alleged ground beef grabber

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a retail theft suspect.
At 10:40 a.m. Saturday, police say, the unidentified man entered a Weis Markets store on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township and tried to steal eight packages of ground beef and several cases of Red Bull valued at $85.57. When confronted by store employees in the parking lot, the man left the items behind and fled on foot, police say.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.