Lititz Police announce second 'Social Distance Egg Hunt' is underway in borough

The first 500 kids who take their picture with one of the eggs found hidden around the borough will receive a LBPD Gift Bag, the department said.

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department announced Thursday that its Second Annual Social Distance Egg Hunt is officially underway.

Volunteers have hidden Easter eggs throughout the borough. Eggs are visible from sidewalks and walking areas, the department said. Eggs are hidden in each of the four quadrants shown on the map below.

Youngsters who wish to participate need only take their picture with the egg and send it to the department on one of its three social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. (Only one entry per child.)

Entries must be received by 8 pm on Wednesday March 31st.

Gift bags will be distributed on Saturday, April 3 to the first 500 children that enter.

Gift bags will include a LBPD drawstring backpack, an Official LBPD Junior Officer Badge, a LBPD pencil, and other candy and assorted goodies donated by Weis Markets and Sturgis Pretzel.

Twenty lucky bags will also include $10 in Lititz Dollars, which can be used at any participating downtown business.