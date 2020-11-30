LG Health announces dates, times for Lancaster County blood drives in December

The LG Health Donor Center encourages people to donate blood and platelets as often as possible.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center has announced times and locations for blood drives in Lancaster County in the month of December.

The Donor Center encourages people to donate blood and platelets as often as possible. Blood that is collected stays in Lancaster County to benefit members of the Lancaster County community, the Donor Center said.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives by calling 717-544-0177 or scheduling at one of the links listed below.

All donors will receive a $5 Sheetz Gift Card and a beanie hat, LG Health said.

December 2020 blood drives dates and locations:

Tues., Dec. 1: Willow Valley & Strasburg Lions Clubs, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, 2-7 p.m. Sign-up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0B45ABA722A1FC1-willow

Wed., Dec. 2: White Horse Fire Co. 11 White Horse Rd., Gap, 2-8 p.m.

11 White Horse Rd., Gap, 2-8 p.m. Tues., Dec. 8: Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St., Lancaster, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign-up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0B45ABA722A1FC1-lancaster1

Wed., Dec. 9: Kinzer Fire Co., 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzer, 2-8 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 10: Bareville Fire Co. (Rt. 23), 211 E. Main St., Leola, 2-8 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 16: Gordonville Fire Co., 3204 Vigilante St., Gordonville, 2-8 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 17: Gathering Place & Mt. Joy Rotary Club, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy, 2-7 p.m. Sign-up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0B45ABA722A1FC1-thegathering

Tues., Dec. 22: Providence Township, 200 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence, 2-7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 23: Intercourse Fire Co., 10 N. Hollander Rd., Intercourse, 2-8 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 29: Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, 2-7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 30: Caernarvon Fire Co., 2145 Main St., Churchtown, 2-8 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 31: Bart Fire Co., 11 Furnace Rd., Quarryville, 2-8 p.m.

Community members must schedule appointments to donate at the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Outpatient Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, 2nd floor, Lancaster, by calling 717-544-0177 and choosing option #1, or by visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.

LG Health Blood Donor Center hours:

Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.