LG Health Blood Donor Center will host 2 blood drives in Lancaster County next week

The Center said it has a need for donors of all blood types in order to maintain an adequate blood supply over the next several weeks.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The LG Health Blood Donor Center has a need for all blood types, and is looking for donors to help maintain an adequate blood supply over the next several weeks, Penn Medicine LG Health announced Friday in a press release.

LG Health is hosting two community blood drives next week, both in the parking lot at Garden Spot Fire Rescue, 339 E. Main St., New Holland.

The blood drives will be held Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 25. Donations will be accepted each day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., LG Health said.

To ensure a limited number of people in the donation tent at the same time, and donors must sign up here. If appointment times are full, call 717-544-0170 to make an appointment to donate at the LG Health Blood Donor Center.

Donation process: Donors park their vehicle upon arrival and go to the donation tent. A LG Health staff member will provide donors with a number, pen and questionnaire. Donors must complete the questionnaire and wait in their car until their number is called.

When called, donors should bring the completed questionnaire along with identification to the tent to complete registration and donate.

How to prepare for your blood donation:

Eat a full meal within four hours of arriving

Be free of cold, flu, and allergy symptoms for three days prior to donating

Be well hydrated the day before and the day of the donation

There is no data or precedent suggesting the risk of transfusion transmission of COVID-19 or other similar respiratory viruses (like SARS and MERS-CoV, which are also novel coronaviruses), LG Health said.

Donors will be screened for possible exposure to COVID-19 via travel or contacts immediately upon entering a donor area, and social distancing will be observed, LG Health said.

The FDA, CDC, and American Association of Blood Banks are not recommending any additional action at this time.

Please Note: If you have traveled within the last two weeks, had exposure to someone with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have a fever, please do not donate at this time.