LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional police are searching for a 15-year-old runaway who allegedly stole a handgun from his grandmother.

The juvenile stole the loaded gun from a safe in the home, according to the reporting party.

Officers say that due to past compliance requirements and failure to meet those standards, a detainer is now active for the teen upon his apprehension and arrest.