Lancaster man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop in September arrested

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man accused of pushing a passenger out of his car while fleeing from a traffic stop in September was arrested Wednesday in Lancaster, according to Manheim Township Police.

Samoad Anyea Key, 37, was turned over the Manheim Township Police following his arrest, police say.

He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault in connection to an incident that occurred on September 9 at Landis Valley Road and Greenview Drive in Manheim Township, police say.

According to police, Key was pulled over for erratic driving at 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 9. The officer noted the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police claim.

When questioned about the smell, Key allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, police say. While fleeing, he allegedly opened the passenger door of his vehicle and pushed out the occupant of the front passenger seat, causing the victim to fall to the ground, according to police.

The passenger sustained injuries in the fall, police say.

Officers discontinued pursuit of Key after he committed reckless traffic offenses. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained.

Following his arrest in Lancaster this week, Key was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller, who set bail at $5,000.00 cash, which Key could not post.