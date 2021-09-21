Lancaster man wanted after allegedly pushing passenger out of vehicle while fleeing from traffic stop

Samoad Anyea Key, 37, is wanted on numerous charges stemming from the Sept. 9 incident, which occurred in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have charged a 37-year-old Lancaster man with multiple offenses after he allegedly pushed a person out of a moving vehicle while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

Samoad Anyea Key is charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude police, simple assault, and three summary traffic violations in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 9 at the intersection of Landis Valley Road and Greenview Drive, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say an officer pulled over Key's vehicle for errant driving at about 2:37 p.m. During the traffic stop, the officer noted the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and questioned Key about it.

At that point, police say, Key fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. While fleeing, he allegedly opened the front passenger side door and pushed another occupant of the vehicle out, causing them to fall to the ground and strike the pavement, according to police.

The victim sustained several injuries in the fall, police say.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Key, who is still at large.