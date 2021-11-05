Lancaster FOP Lodge teams with local brewers to create End of Watch 360 beer

The beer is available at Cox Brewing Company and Twisted Bine Beer Company through the end of the week. Proceeds benefit the Police Memorial Ride.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Red Rose Lodge No. 16 Fraternal Order of Police announced it is teaming up with two local brewers to create a special microbrew to honor 360 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2020.

End of Watch Brew, an American IPA, will be available through the end of the week at Cox Brewing Company in Rheems and Twisted Bine Beer Company in Mt. Joy. The two brewers collaborated with the FOP to create the beer, which is dry hopped with calypso, Citra and Idaho 7.

Special commemorative glasses inscribed with an "End of Watch 360" logo will also be available for purchase, the FOP said.

Proceeds from sales of the brew are being used to sponsor the police memorial ride in Lancaster County.