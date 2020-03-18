Police: Wig and clothing worn by accused robber of 2 Turkey Hill stores found in dumpster outside his workplace

Timothy Jenkins, 52, was ordered to stand trial for allegedly robbing the stores on Jan. 5, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they found a wig and clothing worn by the suspect accused of robbing two Lancaster County Turkey Hill stores in a dumpster outside the man's place of employment, according to testimony at his preliminary hearing.

Timothy D. Jenkins, 52, of Columbia, is charged with felony counts of robbery and related offenses in the Jan. 5 robberies of Turkey Hill convenience stores in West Hempfield Township and Columbia. He was ordered to stand trial after the preliminary hearing.

According to testimony at the hearing, Jenkins displayed a knife during both robberies and assaulted the clerks by knocking them to the floor. Police used surveillance video, information about the alleged getaway vehicle, and evidence found in a dumpster to charge Jenkins, according to testimony.

Investigators say Jenkins targeted the Turkey Hill on the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Columbia first, then robbed the Turkey Hill on the 1100 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township about 40 minutes later.

He is accused of taking cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets, investigators say.

Officers from the Columbia Borough and West Hempfield Township police departments collaborated on the investigation. According to testimony, the investigators received information that clothing used during the robberies could have been placed in a dumpster outside Jenkins' workplace. Police checked the dumpster and found a wig and clothing worn during the robberies.