Lancaster County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

Officials say 35-year-old Paul Reardon was found in his cell just before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County Prison inmate died on Feb. 5, four days after being found unconscious in his cell.

Officials say prison staff discovered 35-year-old Paul Reardon unconscious on Feb. 1. Staff administered CPR, used an automated external defibrillator on him and called 911.

According to officials, responding emergency crews conducted life-saving efforts on Reardon, taking him to a local hospital. However, medical staff pronounced Reardon dead on Saturday at 9:50 p.m.

Reardon's charges were robbery, conspiracy robbery and retail theft with a $250,000 bail. He was just admitted to the prison on Jan. 29 this year.