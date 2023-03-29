Furry Friends with Mary, the puppy!

Mary is a lab mix puppy at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. She's hoping to find a family with lots of siblings to join, whether they're human or furry!

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend is Mary, a lab mix puppy looking for her forever family at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

Mary is one of six puppies that the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County rescued in hopes of finding their forever families. Fortunately, half of her siblings already found their homes. Nacomi Bissonnette, Mary’s foster mom, is hoping Mary’s family comes around to pick her up soon too.

“She’s a bundle of energy," Bissonnette tells FOX43. "She loves to play. Loves to play fetch. Loves to play with ropes and just run zoomies like crazy. And then she just loves a good snuggle session, too, as well, when she’s finally tuckered out.”

While this pup definitely has some of that wild puppy energy, she is also highly food motivated and is working on mastering her skills.

“She knows sit. She’s learning stay, wait. She’s also learning the command “on me” so if we’re out in public and she gets overly excited with other kids or other dogs, I tell her “on me” and she stops and focuses on me," says Bissonnette.

Mary’s ideal home will have playmates for her, whether they be human or dog! She is currently being fostered in a human with kids and Mary absolutely adores them. Her foster family also has cats that Mary does well with, though she doesn't always know when the cats want to relax.

While Mary would make a great fit in almost any home, Bissonnette wants people to remember that puppies are a big commitment.

“Labs are awesome dogs and she is extremely smart, as are her siblings. So, obviously whenever adopting a pup, understand that there’s a honeymoon period and an adjustment period for them to adjust to your home," she says.