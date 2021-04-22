Lancaster woman charged with DUI, other offenses following investigation of Feb. 23 crash that killed her 11-year-old son, unborn child

Jennifer Johnson, 35, was under the influence when she struck another vehicle head-on while traveling over the Lititz Pike bridge outside Lancaster, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 35-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged with DUI and other offenses stemming from a Feb. 23 head-on crash on the Lititz Pike bridge that killed her 11-year-old son and an unborn baby, according to Manheim Township Police.

Jennifer Johnson was traveling south on Lititz Pike at 8:26 p.m. on the night of the crash when she entered the opposing lane of traffic and struck another vehicle head-on, police say.

Johnson's vehicle had one passenger, her 11-year-old son, according to police. The child was allegedly riding unrestrained in the front seat of Johnson's vehicle at the time of the crash, police say. He later died of injuries sustained in the crash at a local hospital.

Johnson was also not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The other vehicle had two occupants, both of whom suffered serious to life-threatening injuries, police say.

While checking her for injuries, police say, officers observed Johnson exhibiting signs of impairment. She was aware of her pregnancy at the time of the crash, according to police.

The investigation of the crash, which included a complete reconstruction of the event, led police to believe Johnson was traveling at a rate of speed between 67 and 69 mph at the time of the crash, which is 2.5 times the posted speed limit.

Johnson was also traveling in the opposing traffic lane for a significant amount of time prior to the crash, police claim.

Johnson was allegedly under the influence of alcohol to the degree that impaired her ability to operate her vehicle safely, according to police. Her BAC was measured at 0.262%.

Johnson also has two prior DUI convictions and was driving under a suspended license at the time of the crash, police claim.

After an investigation, police charged Johnson with:

Aggravated Assault of Unborn Child (Felony)

Homicide by Vehicle while DUI (Felony)

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI (Felony)

Homicide by Vehicle (Felony)

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle (Felony)

3 Counts of Accidents Involving Injuries While Not Properly Licensed (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of Children (Felony)

DUI -- General Impairment (Misdemeanor)

DUI -- Highest Rate of Alcohol (Misdemeanor)

4 Counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person (Misdemeanor)

Driving Under Suspension -- DUI Related (Summary)

2 Counts of Restraint Systems (Summary)

Reckless Driving (Summary)

Driving at Unsafe Speed (Summary)

Driving Within a Single Lane (Summary)

Driving on Right Side of Roadway (Summary)

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office approved the charges against Johnson on Tuesday, and she was taken into custody in Marietta on Wednesday, police say.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller, who set bail at $50,000.