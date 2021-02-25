Police continue to investigate Tuesday night crash on Lititz Pike Bridge that killed 11-year-old passenger

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle that swerved into the opposing lane and struck a second car head-on, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police say they are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old passenger Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. on the bridge that carries Lititz Pike into Lancaster City, police say.

According to police, a vehicle traveling south on Lititz Pike veered into the opposing lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

The 11-year-old was a passenger in the southbound vehicle, police say. The driver of the southbound vehicle and the two occupants of the northbound vehicle all sustained serious to life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to police.

The 11-year-old was also taken to a hospital, where they succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, police say.

Investigators reconstructed the crash on Wednesday, taking measurements to determine the course of events leading up to the crash and its aftermath.