Lancaster County firefighters help rescue baby ducks trapped in storm drain

Members of the Lincoln Fire Company removed the ducks after they were spotted in a storm drain on Constitution Avenue in Ephrata.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A group of Lancaster County firefighters teamed up Monday morning to rescue a group of baby ducks that had fallen into a storm drain while on a morning walk with their mother.

Members of the Lincoln Fire Company were called to the scene on Constitution Drive in Clay Township at about 9 a.m. after someone saw the ducks in the drain, the fire company said on its Facebook page.

The crew managed to remove the drain grate and rescue the ducklings, who were then returned to their mother.

Once free, the fire company confirmed that the ducklings happily resumed their morning walk.