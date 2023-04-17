x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Lancaster County firefighters help rescue baby ducks trapped in storm drain

Members of the Lincoln Fire Company removed the ducks after they were spotted in a storm drain on Constitution Avenue in Ephrata.
Credit: Lincoln Fire Company (via Facebook)

EPHRATA, Pa. — A group of Lancaster County firefighters teamed up Monday morning to rescue a group of baby ducks that had fallen into a storm drain while on a morning walk with their mother.

Members of the Lincoln Fire Company were called to the scene on Constitution Drive in Clay Township at about 9 a.m. after someone saw the ducks in the drain, the fire company said on its Facebook page.

The crew managed to remove the drain grate and rescue the ducklings, who were then returned to their mother.

Once free, the fire company confirmed that the ducklings happily resumed their morning walk.

Just before 9AM this morning, Lincoln Fire Company was dispatched to Constitution Drive in Clay Township for several...

Posted by Lincoln Fire Company Station 16 on Monday, April 17, 2023

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Jackie and Sean make their own crepes

Before You Leave, Check This Out