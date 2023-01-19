Columbia man sentenced to 50 years in prison for raping a woman in 2021

Steele Helton, 52, was convicted last October of the rape, which occurred in January 2021. He is a second-strike sex offender, prosecutors said.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve up to 50 years in prison following his conviction for raping a woman in Columbia two years ago, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced this week.

Steele Helton, 52, was convicted of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault at a two-day trial in October 2022. He was sentenced last Friday at a hearing before Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle.

In addition to his 25- to 50-year prison sentence, which was incurred due to his status as a second-strike sex offender, Helton must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life under Megan's Law.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, who prosecuted the case, acknowledged the victim’s bravery in trial.

“This sentence is reserved for the worst of the worst,” Haverstick said during the sentencing hearing.

According to testimony at trial, on Jan. 27, 2021, the victim contacted Manor Township Police Department to report a sexual assault that occurred at a residence on Water Street in Columbia between 9:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 16 and 17 of that year.

The victim identified Helton and said they had been living on the same property.

The victim stated they had been hanging out with a group of people on the night of the incident and Helton had a “weird look” on his face all night.

After going to sleep, the victim awoke to Helton removing the victim’s pants.

After the victim confronted the defendant via phone, Helton apologized.

Helton also confirmed he was present the night of the assault to police.