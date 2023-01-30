Central Pa. Eagles fans fly to Amtrak station ahead of big game

The Lancaster Amtrak station helped Birds fans take the trip to Philadelphia ahead of the conference championships.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Fans were out early today, traveling from all around central Pennsylvania to Philadelphia in order to catch the Eagles game.

It was a sea of green and black at the Lancaster City Amtrak station earlier today, as fans flocked to Philadelphia for today's National Football Conference championship game.

One fan says she was hoping to celebrate more than just her birthday today.

"We're going to Philly and we're taking the train. It's my birthday today, so the best gift would definitely be for the birds to win," said Eagles fan, Emily Leaman.