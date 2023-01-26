Eagles merchandise flying off racks in Lancaster County

Fly Eagles Fly! Fans were out Thursday grabbing team gear ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship match-up with the San Francisco 49ers.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s the sound of Eagles fever in Lancaster County.

“It’s so exciting, I wish I could go to the game but I have a bad foot," said Patty Buckley. "My husband and the rest of the family are going but I’ll watch at home.”

Buckley was one of many fans out getting more team gear Thursday, counting down the days until the Birds take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

“I think it’ll be close, I think the defenses will both play well, less than a touchdown difference," Bob Gotwols predicted. "24-20 Birds."

The Eagles Pro Shop at the Rockvale Outlets in East Lampeter Township, along with Bleacher Bums at the Tanger Outlets down the road, are both having a hard time keeping certain merchandise on the racks.

"[We've] been seeing a lot of merchandise and then we see the merchandise go, it’s hard to keep stuff in store," said Devin Holder, store manager of Bleacher Bums.

Holder says that’s been the story throughout what’s been a special season for Philadelphia.

“I think it’s because everyone counted us out," he said. "It’s like the second people count us out, that’s when we do better.”

Some of the hottest items? The NFC East Champions tee, shirts and hoodies printed with the team’s unapologetic playoff motto, "It's a Philly Thing."

“What does it sound like?" asked Gotwols. "It’s a Philly thing, that’s the way we feel, the way we act.”

"It brings the whole area together," added Buckley. "People are happier, people are nicer to each other.”

These fans are hoping for another magical Super Bowl run to keep bringing people together, even all the way in Lancaster County

“We’re going all the way!” said Gotwols.

Both the Pro Shop and Bleacher Bums say if you're looking for one of these more popular items, it's best to call ahead to see what they have in stock.