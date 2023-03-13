x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Lancaster County woman dies in ATV crash in Huntingdon County

Amanda Hoffert, 34, of Ephrata, was riding on the vehicle with her husband Saturday when it left the road and overturned, according to State Police.
Credit: FOX43

EPHRATA, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman died of injuries sustained in an ATV crash in Huntingdon County over the weekend, according to State Police.

Amanda L. Hoffert, 34, of Ephrata, was a passenger on the ATV, which crashed while traveling along Blocks Hollow Road in Tell Township at about 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The ATV, a 2013 Honda Rancher, was being driven by Hoffert's husband, Bret, when it left the roadway, traveled into a ditch, and overturned. Both riders were ejected in the crash, police said.

Bret Hoffert was flown to Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash, which police termed as "serious."

Amanda Hoffert was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Vinyl records sell more than CDs after more than 30 years

Before You Leave, Check This Out