Lancaster County woman dies in ATV crash in Huntingdon County

Amanda Hoffert, 34, of Ephrata, was riding on the vehicle with her husband Saturday when it left the road and overturned, according to State Police.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman died of injuries sustained in an ATV crash in Huntingdon County over the weekend, according to State Police.

Amanda L. Hoffert, 34, of Ephrata, was a passenger on the ATV, which crashed while traveling along Blocks Hollow Road in Tell Township at about 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The ATV, a 2013 Honda Rancher, was being driven by Hoffert's husband, Bret, when it left the roadway, traveled into a ditch, and overturned. Both riders were ejected in the crash, police said.

Bret Hoffert was flown to Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash, which police termed as "serious."

Amanda Hoffert was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.