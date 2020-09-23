33 F&M students in quarantine awaiting COVID-19 test results; another student who has tested positive is in isolation

Millersville University has 3 active COVID-19 cases, while Elizabethtown College has 4. Lancaster Bible College has 1 case, according to data released this week.

LANCASTER, Pa. — According to data released this week, 33 students at Franklin & Marshall College are in quarantine while awaiting test results for COVID-19, and one additional student on campus is in isolation because of a positive test.

The information was released Tuesday as part of F&M's weekly update of COVID-19 data.

Of the students in quarantine, 25 are on campus and eight are in quarantine at home. Of those on-campus, five are staying in Schnader Hall, and 20 are in off-campus housing, the university said.

So far this fall, 11 students at F&M have tested positive for COVID-19, but two of those tests were false positives -- meaning they picked up traces of the virus because the students were sick but recovered before classes began, F&M said.

One faculty or staff member has also tested positive this fall, the school said.

Meanwhile, at Millersville University, 37 members of the student population, faculty, or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the university began tracking data on August 12. Of those cases, three remain active. Two are students, and one is a member of the faculty or staff. Both students who tested positive for the virus live off campus, Millersville University said.

At Elizabethtown College, there are four active COVID-19 cases involving students ,all of whom live off campus. One of those students is in quarantine.