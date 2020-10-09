HACC to continue online classes for the spring 2021 semester

HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College will continue online learning through the spring semester of 2021.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College, announced on Wednesday its plan to continue online classes through the end of the year and the 2021 spring semester.

John Sygielski, president and CEO, said HACC will provide remote instruction, services, and virtual learning for the spring semester.

HACC's five campuses will remain closed to most students and employees until May 14, 2021. Only students and employees who need to complete hands-on tasks for their classes will be allowed on campuses.