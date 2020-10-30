Lancaster County Prison inmate dies of COVID-19

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has ruled that Young's cause of death was Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, due to Pneumonia, due to COVID-19.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 1.

A 66-year-old Lancaster County Prison inmate has died due to COVID-19.

Richard Young died on October 22 at Lancaster General Hospital, according to a release from the Office of the Lancaster County Commissioners.

Young was committed to Lancaster County Prison on August 21 on charges of burglary, theft, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest, among other related charges.

He was hospitalized on September 6 at Lancaster General Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the release, Young remained at Lancaster General Hospital until his death on October 22.

The release states that Young refused a COVID-19 antibody test upon commitment to Lancaster County Prison on August 21.

On September 2, Young reported having a headache, cough, nausea and back pain.

On September 4, he was offered a test for COVID-19, and the results came back positive on September 5, according to the release.

Per protocol, Young was placed in isolation status within Lancaster County Prison.

On September 6, he was sent to the Lancaster General Hospital Emergency Room with a diagnosis of respiratory distress before remaining in the hospital until his death on October 22.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office ruled that Young's cause of death was Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, due to Pneumonia, due to COVID-19, according to the release.