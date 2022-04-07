Jacobus Lions Club celebrates Fourth of July with 58th annual "Blast"

Community members could enjoy kids’ games, food trucks and goods made by local vendors.

JACOBUS, Pa. — The Jacobus Lions Club held its 58th annual Fourth of July “Blast” on Monday.

The event, which is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year, was expected to draw about 1,000 people to the Jacobus Community Park.

A sunny sky complemented the live music and dancing as families strolled around the park.

“I think it’s great. I live in the area, just about five miles down the road. So I’ve been coming to it for 20, 30 years,” said Kenneth Bair, who was volunteering at the Blast for Gideons International.

The Jacobus Lions Club works with local businesses and volunteers to ensure admission and parking stays free each year. Vendor fees help the club raise funds.

“The Jacobus Lions Club does a lot of donations to the community and we support other community activities,” said organizer Tammy Ream.

Other nonprofit organizations also use the event to raise funds, such as the Jacobus Fire Company, which sold its famous barbeque chicken to go.

Community members could also enjoy kids’ games, food trucks and goods made by local vendors.

Besides the food and fun, some said they came to honor the Fourth of July holiday and the country it celebrates.

“It means a lot because I think about the United States as my country now, because my husband is American, my son is American,” said Iuliia Eccleston, who immigrated to the United States from Ukraine about a decade ago. “So I just like to enjoy the celebration with people here.”