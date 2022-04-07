Gettysburg kicks off its Fourth of July celebration

Event-goers can enjoy food trucks, live music, fireworks, and more.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority and the Rotary Club of Gettysburg are hosting their annual 4th of July event at Gettysburg Recreation Park later Monday.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and you're going to be able to find 19 food trucks, most of them local vendors, set up by the time the events starts.



The event will also have two local bands that will be playing throughout the day and a fireworks show will happen later in the night. People also have the option to play some bingo if they want to.

Organizers say there will also be space for people to set up their chairs and blankets, so they can be comfortable, get some food, and enjoy the music. There are also plenty of playgrounds for the kids.

Event organizers say the best part of this event is that it's community-oriented.

"It means so much more, to be part of something that's much bigger than yourself, to celebrate all of our freedoms as Americans, but also as a community of Gettysburg and Adams County," Alex Hayes, with the Rotary Club of Gettysburg said.

Admission for the event is free, and there is a $5 parking fee. Organizers say all those proceeds go back to the community.

Here is the full schedule:

3 p.m.: Nineteen food trucks, and three alcohol vendors begin serving; Adams County’s Jalopy Deluxe band takes the stage

6 p.m.: Adams County-based band, Schizophonic, performs