Police investigating hit-and-run at Chambersburg gas station

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred at a Chambersburg gas station.
On June 12 around 10:30 p.m., authorities responded to the Rutter's gas station in the 1300 block of South Main Street in Chambersburg for a reported hit-and-run.
The victim told police that he had parked his silver 2015 Nissan Quest in the north side parking lot next to the building.
While the victim was in the store, a newer white Jeep Cherokee struck the driver's side rear door of the Nissan Quest and fled the area.
Police say that the Jeep was occupied by a white man and woman and that the suspect vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side corner.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the location of the vehicle can contact the Chambersburg Police Department.