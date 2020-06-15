Police investigating hit-and-run at Chambersburg gas station

Authorities are searching for a newer white Jeep Cherokee that struck a vehicle in the parking lot of a Rutter's before fleeing the scene.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred at a Chambersburg gas station.

On June 12 around 10:30 p.m., authorities responded to the Rutter's gas station in the 1300 block of South Main Street in Chambersburg for a reported hit-and-run.

The victim told police that he had parked his silver 2015 Nissan Quest in the north side parking lot next to the building.

While the victim was in the store, a newer white Jeep Cherokee struck the driver's side rear door of the Nissan Quest and fled the area.

Police say that the Jeep was occupied by a white man and woman and that the suspect vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side corner.