Inaugural Hersheypark Hiring Week hopes to hire seasonal and summer job seekers

Hersheypark says interviewees can get hired on the spot at the event running from Jan. 10 - 13.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The inaugural Hersheypark Hiring Week began today, with park officials hoping to hire seasonal and summer job seekers.

Organizers of the hiring event say applicants can interview and get hired on the spot for part-time positions. Employment opportunities are available in multiple different park sectors including food service, lifeguarding, ride supervising and security.

"We want to ensure that we are well staffed this summer so that when we welcome guests back for the 2022 season, everyone has a great experience," said Kathleen McGraw with Hershey Entertainment and Resorts. "You'll also be able to put something on your résumé that'll begin to grow as you grow, so there's a lot of opportunities and benefits to working with us."

Applicants 18 and older must bring two original forms of identification documents, and those younger than 18 must also bring an original work permit issued by a Pennsylvania school district.