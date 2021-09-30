Yuengling leaders gather at Hershey's Chocolate World to discuss the return of Chocolate Porter

The event at Hershey's Chocolate World highlighted the process of making the beer and behind-the-scenes stories about the beverage's conception.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Yuengling and Hershey’s leaders gathered for the Chocolate Porter's launch celebration and roundtable discussion on Thursday evening.

The event at Hershey's Chocolate World highlighted the process of making the beer, behind-the-scenes stories about the beverage's conception and a beer and chocolate tasting.

Yuengling launched the beverage for the third time as part of its Scary Delicious Tour to kick off the Halloween season.

Jennifer Yuengling, the vice president of operations and sixth-generation brewer at Yuengling said she is excited for the partnership to continue the companies long-lasting legacy.

"We've been in this collaboration with Hershey for the last three years," said Yuengling. "We're so excited to be partners. We had a 300-year history of chocolate making and beer making," said Yuengling.