Here are January's 5 most-popular stories on FOX43.com

COVID-19 vaccinations, local crime, riots at the U.S. Capitol and a potential delay in unemployment checks were the most popular stories of FOX43.com in January.

Looking back at the previous month, here are the five most-viewed stories on FOX43.com (pageview numbers are as of Friday, Jan. 29).

When the commonwealth of Pennsylvania began rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations, FOX43's Jackie De Tore outlined the steps that qualified residents take to schedule their appointment.

The story, posted on Jan. 20, was viewed 56,450 times.

This post about the arrest of Tyler Newport, 35, of Lancaster, and Jessica Laurie, 33, for allegedly running a meth lab out of their hotel room in an Econo Lodge on Lincoln Highway East last weekend generated at least 35,327 page views since it was posted on Jan. 26.

Riley June Williams is facing federal charges for her alleged participation in the riots in and around the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Williams allegedly entered the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and stole a computer device. The original story about her arrest has been viewed 35,172 times since it was posted on Jan. 19.

Sticking with the COVID-19 vaccination theme, this post about Weis Markets offering COVID-19 vaccinations at 20 of its in-store pharmacies across the state was viewed 28,064 times since it was posted on Jan. 20.