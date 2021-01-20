Here's how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

The PA Department of Health has added more groups of people to phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, making 3.5 million Pennsylvanians eligible for the shot.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — More than 3 million people are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.

Plenty of people are asking how they sign up to get the shot.

Here's how it works:

First, you need to go to this website.

You can take a quiz to see if you're eligible for the vaccine right now.

If it is your turn, you can head to step 2, which is a map of all the COVID-19 vaccine providers in Pennsylvania.

You can type in your address, or zoom in and find some providers near you.

Then you'll see a bunch of these dots.

A red dot means that the facility does not have availability at this time.

Green dots mean that location may have the vaccine and available appointments.

You can click on that dot and you'll either be re-directed to go to that facility's website to schedule an appointment to get the shot or you'll see a phone number or email to contact.

Plenty of people are getting this message when trying to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.



If you're eligible and want to get the shot, have you had any luck signing up for an appointment? @fox43 pic.twitter.com/LyrXDhGSyd — Jackie De Tore (@jackiedetore) January 20, 2021

Different locations have different protocols on how to schedule, so you'll have to follow those instructions.

For instance, a Rite Aid location will take you to where you could be waiting for a bit.

Remember, just because you are eligible to get the covid vaccine, does not mean you will get it right away.

PA Department of Health officials say there are not currently enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the commonwealth to vaccinate all 3.5 million people in phase 1a.