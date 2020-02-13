Harrisburg School District and teachers union reach tentative contract agreement

This agreement comes more than one year after the last contract expired

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District and the Harrisburg Education Association (HEA) have reached a tentative, three-year agreement nearly two years after negotiations started.

HEA represents approximately 500 teachers and educators in its bargaining unit.

Jody Barksdale, HEA President and Rowland Academy teacher said “We hope this contract will begin to address the vitally important issues of teacher retention and recruitment, while at the same time, putting the district on track to reach a balanced budget and provide our students with the stability in the classroom that they deserve.

HEA voted to approve the contract on Wednesday afternoon and Receiver Dr. Janet Samuels is expected to approve the contract at the next public meeting on February 18th.

“We strongly believe this agreement is an important step in the district’s recovery process,” said Receiver Dr. Janet Samuels.

The agreement works to rectify some salary discrepancies, provides flexibility for the district to offer competitive packages to new teachers, and modifies some health and prescription benefits concerns.

HEA voted to approve the contract on Wednesday afternoon and Receiver Dr. Janet Samuels is expected to approve the contract at the next public meeting on February 18th.