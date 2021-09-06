Gingerbread Man restaurant in Mechanicsburg set to close after 42 years in business

It is one of the two remaining Gingerbread Man restaurants; when the chain was at its most popular, there were 19 locations throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The popular Gingerbread Man restaurant in Mechanicsburg will close its doors for good at the end of July, according to PhillyVoice. The restaurant has been open for 42 years and is one of the two remaining Gingerbread Man restaurants.

The restaurant opened its doors in 1979; when the chain was at its most popular, there were 19 locations throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland. Building owner Richard Phelan said that the eatery is closing in part because it's having a hard time competing with newer chains that have entered the area, also according to PhillyVoice.

The Carlisle location, owned by Phelan's son, will remain open, the article went on. The Mechanicsburg restaurant had been owned by Phelan's daughter and her husband, who are reportedly divorcing and have sold the location's liquor license to the Rutter's convenience store chain.