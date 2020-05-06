Outdoor dining now allowed but still poses challenges for restaurant owners

Some restaurants do not have any area to allow outdoor dining, while one's that do are dependent upon the weather.

After two and a half months of takeout only, the first outdoor dining customers were served lunch Friday at Carpe Diem in New Cumberland.

“This is so great to see people," said Nino Basic, owner. "I’m excited to work again.”

Carpe Diem has an outdoor area they can use for outdoor seating, but not every restaurant in the state has that same advantage.

“We don’t have a parking lot that we can utilize and even the sidewalks with the American Disabilities Act you have to have four feet to the curb," said Greg Thomas, Gingerbread Man owner. "So, we wouldn’t even be allowed to set up tables on the sidewalk.”

To help restaurants in downtown Mechanicsburg, the borough has closed off N. Railroad Ave. off W. Main St. to allow people who order takeout from nearby restaurants, to sit outside and eat.

“It’s huge for us," said Thomas. "It’s not a cure all but it but it’s a start and big help.”

Weather will play a huge factor in the outdoor dining. At noon Friday, it was cloudy with on and off drizzle in Mechanicsburg, which meant hardly anyone was using the outdoor seating during lunch.

“We’ll just have to do the best we can," said Thomas. "And hope we get to the green phase where we can have some people inside and some people outside.”