Getting creative, pandemic pushes fundraising for Breast Cancer virtual

HARRISBURG, Pa. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and that usually means there are plenty of events being held to raise both money and awareness. But this year, the COVID-19 pandemic is making that more difficult.

Every year Kristin Kellum plans a fundraiser in October for her sister Amanda Barrett, who is a 13 year breast cancer survivor and is now working for the American Cancer Society.

“So I was diagnosed when I was 29 years old.. my son was three at the time," said Barret.

However, because of the pandemic this year fundraising is different.

Going virtual, 25 women participated in an hour long "Burn for the Boobies" Zoom barre class. Raising money for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Kellum, Barrett's sister got creative, organizing and planning the barre fundraiser virtually. Barrett says Kellum is her number one supporter and plans something for her every year.

“It was good you know.. so touching that they all came out.. just seeing everyone pull together in support of it," said Barrett.

With the pandemic Barrett said its been challenging for her and the American Cancer Society to come up with the money they get every year for research from fundraising events.

“Oh we have gotten so creative, like we said.. cancer hasn’t stopped, so we can’t stop you know, we cannot stop what we’re doing," Barrett said.

The 25 women who participated in the virtual barre class raised just under 600 dollars for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer!

The virus has also significantly impacted their main outlet to get funding for research.

Barrett said, "Across the board the American Cancer Society has seen a tremendous threat from COVID-19, the funds coming in are greatly impacting our ability to provide research with funding.”

According to the American Cancer Society, they are expecting a minimum of $200 million shortfall in their 2020 operating budget.

To try and allocate for the lost funds the American Cancer Society says they've reduced expenses, unfortunately had to eliminate hundreds of positions, and reduce salaries.

Barret said the pandemic is also hurting cancer patients' ability to get care. Treatment has been delayed, appointments still needing to be rescheduled, and patients and survivors expressing their concerns over the impact of COVID-19 on their ability to get treatment for their cancer.

Even though Barrett says she misses that in person connection, hugging, and seeing her friends and supporters at fundraisers... she says she is not going to let the pandemic stop her from working every day to help women fight towards a cure.

Barrett says the American Cancer Society is so close to groundbreaking information that the decrease in funds being raised is not helping.

Barrett encourages women to be their own advocate. She said she didn't have family history of the cancer. Trusting your gut and consulting a doctor when something doesn't feel right will help. Barrett says it is also crucial to not delay and to schedule your mammogram appointment.

Despite the challenges, Barrett says she is grateful that her and her family are healthy. She is 13 years cancer free, and can now help women and their families fight their battles.