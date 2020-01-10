The start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins with the capitol fountain going pink

For the month of October the capitol fountain will remain pink as a symbol of hope, and to remember the women who lost their battle.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness month by turning the state capitol fountain, Pink.

Their annual events through out the month of October might look different this year because of COVID, but you can still participate virtually and spread awareness.

It’s #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth and the way the sun is shining the Capitol partially looks pink! 💕



The @PBCC will be turning the fountain PINK this morning to serve as a reminder to schedule your mammogram, and to remember the women who lost their battle. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/3teb89T2Lq — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) October 1, 2020

The PBCC Communications Director, Natalie Kopp says they do this every year because it is a simple reminder to get screenings early. She says it is also a symbol of hope for women and their families, and helps serve as a reminder to remember the women who lost their battle to breast cancer.

According to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 37 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every day in Pennsylvania, with 13,000 women diagnosed every year. They say often early detection can help with that, and the five year cancer survival rate is more than 95% when diagnosed early.

The PBCC will officially kick off the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month at the capitol fountain at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday.

The capitol fountain will remain pink for the entire month of October.

Their annual conference will be held virtually this year, and is free for essential workers and health care workers.

If COVID-19 has delayed scheduling appointments, the PBCC encourages women to reach out to their doctors as soon as possible to reschedule their mammogram.