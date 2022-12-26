After frigid weekend, ski and snowboard season off to a strong start

This Christmas was among the coldest in decades, with wind chills below 0 degrees Fahrenheit in Central Pennsylvania.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — This past weekend’s frigid temperatures brought at least some good news: ski and snowboard season got off to an early start.

It’s usually not cold enough in late December to open the ski slopes at Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County, according to staff. But because of the deep freeze, they decided to turn on their snowmaking machines.

“These are definitely the best conditions we’ve had in a really long time. That cold storm came in and we’ve been making record amounts of snow,” said general manager Ted McDowell. “You never know, the weather in this area is very fickle, so if we have an opportunity to make snow, we’re going to make it.”

On Monday, the snowmaking machines were running all day as skiers and snowboarders made their way down the trails. McDowell said in some areas, the snow base had already reached around 8 to 10 feet.

Skiing opened on Saturday at the resort, while tubing opened Monday. The early start to the season drew many season pass holders, like one group of 19-year-old restaurant coworkers driving up from Frederick, Maryland.

“It’s a beautiful day outside,” said Marcus McGee. “Wanted to get some exercise in and snowboarding with friends.”

“It’s a great bonding exercise between all of us. I feel like we can all bond together as one snowboarding here,” added Alex Bowers.

While the weekend’s cold spell promises good snow cover for the beginning of the season, some skiiers were ready for milder days.

“It is freezing out. Even though it’s sunny, it is still cold. But it’s nice out,” said Samantha Hovde of Jupiter, Florida, who came up to Pennsylvania to visit her sister.

Roundtop also unveiled new nighttime lighting for its Minuteman trail.