$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer.
According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County.
Officers responded to the scene on Dec. 12 at 7:27 a.m. Multiple power tools were stolen, totaling $6,500.
A full list of the stolen tools and their retail amount according to PSP is as follows:
- Milwaukee Impact Drill: $1,050
- Electric Hammer Drill: $200
- Generators: $2,000
- Dewalt Skillsaw: $400
- Reciprocating Saw: $400
- Milwaukee Oscillating Saw: $450
- Pneumatic Nail Guns: $2,000