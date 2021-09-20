Free child seat testing taking place across Pa.

YORK, Pa. — Note: The video is from March 22.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transport, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project are giving drivers the opportunity to check their child's car seat from Sept 19 through Sept 25 for National Child Passenger Safety Week.
In Adams County, drivers can go to:
- The Walmart in Gettysburg, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In York County, drivers can go to three events over the next week:
- Sept 21: The Walmart in Shrewbury Common, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sept 23: The Walmart in Etters, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Sept 25: The Crispus Attucks York Early Learning Center, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In Lancaster County, drivers have two different events:
- Sept 20: The Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept 25: The Texas Roadhouse in Lancaster, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.