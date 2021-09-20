Free child seat testing taking place across Pa.

This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and agencies are offering free seat checks across the area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transport, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project are giving drivers the opportunity to check their child's car seat from Sept 19 through Sept 25 for National Child Passenger Safety Week.

In Adams County, drivers can go to:

The Walmart in Gettysburg, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In York County, drivers can go to three events over the next week:

In Lancaster County, drivers have two different events: