x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

Hummelstown man dies in single-vehicle crash

Eric Wetherbee, 44, lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree while traveling on Wood Road at about 2:06 a.m., according to Derry Township Police.
Credit: FOX43

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — A Hummelstown man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Derry Township, police said.

Eric Wetherbee, 44, lost control of his vehicle as he was traveling north on Wood Road between Waltonville Road and Middletown Road at about 2:06 a.m., according to Derry Township Police. 

The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire.

Wetherbee was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202 or submit a tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

 

More Videos

In Other News

Custom-made adaptive bikes gifted to special needs children in Dauphin County

Before You Leave, Check This Out