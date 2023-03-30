Hummelstown man dies in single-vehicle crash

Eric Wetherbee, 44, lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree while traveling on Wood Road at about 2:06 a.m., according to Derry Township Police.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — A Hummelstown man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Derry Township, police said.

Eric Wetherbee, 44, lost control of his vehicle as he was traveling north on Wood Road between Waltonville Road and Middletown Road at about 2:06 a.m., according to Derry Township Police.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire.

Wetherbee was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.