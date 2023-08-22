Franklin County inmate arrested in Maryland after failing to return from doctor's appointment

Joshua Nicholl, 26, from Greencastle, was reportedly released from jail on Aug. 9, he allegedly ran away from his driver after the appointment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County inmate is currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania after allegedly failing to return from a doctor's appointment.

Joshua Nicholl, 26, from Greencastle was reportedly released from the jail on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. for a scheduled doctor's appointment at Chambersburg Hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A family member was driving him to and from the appointment, which wrapped up at 2 p.m.

Nicholl's driver alleged that she attempted to drive her son back to the Franklin County Jail, but he jumped out of her car and ran away during the drive.

That same day, at 5 p.m., Nicholl allegedly contacted the same family member saying that he was at a local park and wanted to be picked up.

He was found at the park by the caregiver, who called for EMS treatment due to Nicholl allegedly overdosing on an unknown substance. However, Nicholl allegedly refused treatment and again fled on foot in an unknown direction.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Nicholl then expressed through text messages that he was "turning off his phone so that nobody could call or find him."

According to PSP in Chambersburg, he was arrested in Maryland and is currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.