Carlisle police searching for dirt bike riders who fled from traffic stop

Police say the three pictured dirt bike riders committed multiple traffic violations and fled from officers attempting to stop them.
Credit: Carlisle Police Department

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for three dirt bike riders who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Aug. 18.

Officers say they saw the riders in the area of Carlisle's East North Street around midnight and that the riders allegedly committed multiple traffic violations. Police say when they attempted to stop the riders, they fled at high speed.

The dirt bikers allegedly continued to violate other traffic laws as they fled towards Claremont Road, then into a nearby field. 

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH or call the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252. 

