Fourth home completed in York Habitat For Humanity project

Neura Beriguete, the new homeowner, and Habitat officials were all emotional for the special day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — A family in York has a new place to live thanks to Habitat For Humanity.

The home, located on Chestnut Street in York, is part of a 14-house renovation project at that location.

The property sat vacant for 10 years after a 2009 fire, until York Habitat created the Chestnut Street Revitalization Project and started building homes.

Neura Beriguete, the new homeowner, and Habitat officials were all emotional for the special day.

"I can't help but tear up because we've worked on this for so long. She can have her home with her family. It's just the best feeling in the world," said Natasha Kukorlo, the associate director for York's Habitat for Humanity.

Beriguete's is the fourth house completed from the project.

"My dreams have come true," she said.