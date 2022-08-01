Heightened security coming to Harrisburg's Kipona 2022 following July 4th panic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 106th annual Kipona Festival is back in Harrisburg this weekend, with a tougher police presence following the false alarm during Harrisburg's Fourth of July celebration.
The three-day event runs Sep. 3 through the 5. It will feature a Native American Pow-Wow, wire walkers, two live music stages, artist's markets, food trucks, and lots of family fun.
After a false alarm of a shooting during the Fourth of July celebration in the city sent crowds into a panic this year, officials with the event say there will be stepped-up security.
"In order to alleviate any concerns, there is going to be an increased measure of police presence. Uniformed officers are on [the] scene hopefully to deter any shenanigans from happening. We want people to have a good time at Kipona," said Matt Maisel, the communications director with the City of Harrisburg.
A full schedule of planned events can be found here. Parking in Harrisburg is free on Sundays and Mondays. On Saturday, Downtown street parking is free after 5 p.m. and the code LUVHBG can be used before that to receive four hours of free street parking.
Additional information on the event can be found on the Kipona 2022 Facebook page.