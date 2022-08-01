Heightened security coming to Harrisburg's Kipona 2022 following July 4th panic

The 106th annual Kipona Festival is back in Harrisburg this weekend, with a tougher police presence following July 4th false alarm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 106th annual Kipona Festival is back in Harrisburg this weekend, with a tougher police presence following the false alarm during Harrisburg's Fourth of July celebration.

The three-day event runs Sep. 3 through the 5. It will feature a Native American Pow-Wow, wire walkers, two live music stages, artist's markets, food trucks, and lots of family fun.

After a false alarm of a shooting during the Fourth of July celebration in the city sent crowds into a panic this year, officials with the event say there will be stepped-up security.

"In order to alleviate any concerns, there is going to be an increased measure of police presence. Uniformed officers are on [the] scene hopefully to deter any shenanigans from happening. We want people to have a good time at Kipona," said Matt Maisel, the communications director with the City of Harrisburg.

A full schedule of planned events can be found here. Parking in Harrisburg is free on Sundays and Mondays. On Saturday, Downtown street parking is free after 5 p.m. and the code LUVHBG can be used before that to receive four hours of free street parking.