Flash flooding closes roads, causes concern across region

Wood Rd in Derry Township is among the roadways closed due to flooding. Pennsylvania leaders call this storm a 'multi-day' event

Flash flood waters quickly covered Wood Road in Derry Township as heavy downpours struck Pennsylvania. It was among the many areas across the state that witnessed significant flooding.

With the ground becoming saturated by rainfall, Pennsylvania officials warn everyone who can stay home to stay home. On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency to help state agencies move resources more quickly and react to requests for state assistance.

The Governor also joined leaders from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) as signficiant flooding hit several areas of the state.

“This is an extremely dangerous storm that is impacting the entire state. As we continue to monitor the conditions, I ask everyone to please stay home if you’re able,” Gov. Wolf said. “If you must travel, please monitor the latest road conditions and weather updates. Please, I urge everyone to take this storm seriously and stay safe.”

PEMA dispatched water rescue crews across the state. Nearly 120 PA National Guard members have been activated to support emergency and rescue operations. The state is also utilizing members of the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (PA-HART).

Motorists are urged not to drive through standing water and everyone is also reminded to not swim or boat in these conditions.

Along the Susquehanna River and several other creeks and streams large debris such as tree limbs have been spotted moving rapidly through the water.

PEMA said crews will focus on damage assessment in order to determine if the state would qualify for any federal funding following the damage from the storm.