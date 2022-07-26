Firefighters from across the state met in Harrisburg to assist in Wyoming fires

Several fire departments met in Harrisburg to gather supplies and volunteers to fight fires in Wyoming.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Local firefighters are answering the call to fight fires in Wyoming.

Members of several local fire departments, as well as firefighters from across the state, met in Harrisburg to load fire equipment and other supplies.

Some members of the group will be heading west to assist with the Sugarloaf Fires outside of Laramie, Wyoming.

The team traveling west is made up of a few volunteers from each department.

Despite the distance from home, the firefighters are happy to accept the assignment.

"I love the challenge, I love meeting new people, I love working with different people, and just to go out there and be able to do something that I love to do, and be able to put that towards helping others in the community... can't really get any better than that," said Jacob Novitsky with the DCNR Fire Forester Crew.

The Wyoming group will include four fire trucks and one SUV. The assignment is expected to last anywhere from 18 to 21 days.